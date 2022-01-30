Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 851,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.70.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

