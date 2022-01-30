Bamco Inc. NY Trims Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324,689 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.24% of Manchester United worth $203,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 2,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 264,679 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Manchester United by 64.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Manchester United by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after buying an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $933,000.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $13.54 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $586.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is -26.47%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.