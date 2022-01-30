Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $415,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of H stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

