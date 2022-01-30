Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 16,444 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1,723.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $9,073,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 223,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $239.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.40 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.