Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $102.04 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.