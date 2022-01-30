Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $213.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.99 and its 200-day moving average is $244.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

