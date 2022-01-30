Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $103.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

