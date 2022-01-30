Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,415,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,033 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming accounts for 1.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $754,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

