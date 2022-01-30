Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $172.17 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $141.04 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

