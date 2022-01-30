FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $42,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $195.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average is $221.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

