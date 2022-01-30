FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.5% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,846,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,726,000 after purchasing an additional 385,190 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

