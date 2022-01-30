CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of CDW opened at $184.53 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $130.22 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

