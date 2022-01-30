FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.