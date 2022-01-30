DC Investments Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,563 Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,254,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. Analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Tscan Therapeutics Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

