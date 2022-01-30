Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 47.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

