Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.18% of Ecolab worth $106,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 289.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 57.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $186.09 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

