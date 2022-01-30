Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.5% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $122,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $572.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

