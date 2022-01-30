DC Investments Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,690 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 283,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCEL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

