Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JRONY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.75) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $48.50 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

