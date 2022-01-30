Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JRONY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.75) to €18.00 ($20.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $48.50 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.