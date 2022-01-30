Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Fastenal has increased its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

