Digiwage 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $30,236.73 and $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.