American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

AAL stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

