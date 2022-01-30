Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $40.69 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $40,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Amundi acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,935,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of MU opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

