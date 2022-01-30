Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,122,000 after acquiring an additional 191,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after acquiring an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ALLETE by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,334,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

ALLETE stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

