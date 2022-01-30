Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $234.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

