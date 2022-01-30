BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $24.02 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

