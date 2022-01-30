Chainswap Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $37,001.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainswap has traded up 120% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045887 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00108766 BTC.

About Chainswap

ASAP is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,978,415 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.