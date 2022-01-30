Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Grows Stock Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $639,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $620,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.1% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFIV opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

