Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Cuts Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA cut its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III comprises approximately 1.0% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 2.17% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 121.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 554,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 304,208 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,021,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 157,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVSC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

