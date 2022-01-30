HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Shares Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,018,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the period. HumanCo Acquisition makes up 1.6% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.05% of HumanCo Acquisition worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMCO. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 337,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 112,509 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition by 61.8% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 90,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

HMCO stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.