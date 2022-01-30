Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $281,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $674.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

