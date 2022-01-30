Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,555 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMF opened at $15.38 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.4051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

