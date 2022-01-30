Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the December 31st total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind International Acquisition alerts:

NYSE TWNI opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Tailwind International Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.15.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.