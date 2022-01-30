Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHT opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

