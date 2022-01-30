Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PHT opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $11.22.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.