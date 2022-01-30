CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 6% Higher This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $15,209.44 and approximately $75.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013183 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 75.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UVUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.