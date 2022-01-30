Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.16 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 11.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in FirstService by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 15.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $154.34 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $135.80 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

