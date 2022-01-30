Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,694 shares of company stock worth $847,669 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.