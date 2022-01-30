Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires 836 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.97 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

