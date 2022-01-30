Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.66 and its 200 day moving average is $184.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.