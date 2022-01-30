Dfyn Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.92 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.27 or 0.06829922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.50 or 0.99765764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 80,342,816 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.