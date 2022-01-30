SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,049 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $51,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,668,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,697,000 after buying an additional 142,124 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

