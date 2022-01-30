Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 392.3% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Holcim stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Holcim has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

