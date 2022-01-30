Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,456 shares during the period. Globant makes up about 3.2% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Globant worth $776,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Globant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globant by 11.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $230.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.74. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 1.45. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $191.14 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

