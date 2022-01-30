Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 668 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

ALSN stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

