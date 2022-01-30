Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,000. Sony Group accounts for about 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE SONY opened at $106.84 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

