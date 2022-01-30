Schroder Investment Management Group Has $86.46 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,507 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $86,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

WY stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

