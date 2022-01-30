IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,949 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $91,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $489.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.