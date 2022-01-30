Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,748 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $319.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.05 and a 200-day moving average of $364.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

