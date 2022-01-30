Schroder Investment Management Group Has $127.31 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $127,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,331 shares of company stock valued at $68,463,817. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day moving average of $263.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

