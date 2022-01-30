Caption Management LLC Takes $670,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

VSCO opened at $55.71 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

